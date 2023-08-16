Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Aptech CEO Anil Pant passes way
BREAKING NEWS

Aptech CEO Anil Pant passes way

1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 08:53 AM IST Livemint

  • Anil Pant passed away on 15 August, according to Aptech Limited's BSE filing

Mint Image

Aptech MD and CEO Anil Pant passed away on 15 August (Tuesday). The computer company informed in a BSE filing about Pant's death.

"The Company regrets to inform about the sad demise of Dr Anil Pant, Managing Director & CEO of the Company on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Dr Pant’s contribution and energy will be missed by the Company. All the Directors and employees of the Company convey their deepest condolences to his family".

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 08:53 AM IST
