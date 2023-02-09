Aptos Labs makes equity investment in Chingari social media app
Aptos Labs has made equity investment in short-video making app, Chingari. The application will upgrade to Aptos network in the second quarter of 2023
After launching Aptos blockchain, Aptos Labs has infused money in a social media app, Chingari, said the company on Thursday. The equity investment will be used by the short-video making application for increasing its user base, product development, and focusing on global expansion.
