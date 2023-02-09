Aptos Labs makes equity investment in Chingari social media app

Mo Shaikh, CEO & Co-Founder, Aptos added, “In a world with countless platforms and disparate communities, it’s impossible for creators to own and manage their content and continue to grow and retain their followers. The team at Chingari has developed new ways for creators to interact with users, and we look forward to seeing their team continue to innovate. Chingari was looking for the speed, safety and scalability of the Aptos network to support their millions of users - and to onboard millions more in the future."