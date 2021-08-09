Mumbai: Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd on Monday raised ₹834 crore from anchor investors, which opens for subscription on Tuesday and closes on Thursday.

The company has decided to allocate 23.63 million equity shares to anchor investors at ₹353 apiece, valuing the transaction size to ₹834.02 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Neuberger Berman, Aberdeen Global, Steadview Capital, Copthall Mauritius, SmallCap World Fund, The Genesis Group, Nomura, Edelweiss Tursteeship, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), are among the anchor investors.

Out of total allocation of 23.63 million equity shares to anchor investors, 1.95 million equity shares (8.27% of total anchor book) have been allocated to 3 mutual funds which have applied through a total of 7 schemes.

Aptus Value Housing is one of the largest housing finance companies in South India in terms of asset under management, as of March 31, 2021 and having the largest branch network in South India among its peers. The price band for the Offer is at Rs. 346 – Rs. 353 per Equity Share.

The offer comprises of a fresh issuance of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs.5000 million and an offer for sale of equity shares aggregating up to 64.59 million equity shares by the selling shareholders.

The net proceeds from the offer will be utilized towards augmenting the company’s tier 1 capital requirements.

The offer is being made in accordance with Sebi regulations, through the book building process wherein not more than 50% of the offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15% of the offer shall be available for allocation to non-institutional bidders and not less than 35% of the offer shall be available for allocation to retail individual bidders.

ICICI Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited are the book running lead managers to the offer.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.