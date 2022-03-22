Aquaconnect, go-to-store for all aquaculture needs, raises approximately ₹60 crore ($ 8 million) in a debt funding round launched by Trifecta Capital.

As per PTI, the Chennai-based startup will use the money to strengthen its network of aqua partners and its post-harvest market linkage solutions apart from expanding its network of franchise stores that enable access to quality input products to the fish and shrimp farmers.

Aquaconnect is an online marketplace for fish & shrimp farmers to buy quality aquaculture products directly from manufacturers. The company offers probiotics, minerals, feed supplements, disinfectants, aerators, etc., with free doorstep delivery across India.

Launched in 2017, the company is the only platform that offers aquaculture products directly from the manufacturers & producers.

Meanwhile, Trifecta Capital is the country's leading alternate financing platform for startups across their life cycle.

