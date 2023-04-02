Aquapharm in talks to sell stake for ₹5k crore4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 12:21 AM IST
The speciality chemical firms has approached PE, strategic investors
Mumbai: Speciality chemicals firm Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt. Ltd is in talks with private equity (PE) investors to raise ₹5,000 crore through a stake sale, two people familiar with the development said. However, the company has not decided on the number of shares it would sell, they said, requesting anonymity.
