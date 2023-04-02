Aquapharm in talks to sell stake for 5k crore

According to a Crisil report, the firm has established a presence in the global phosphonates sector and is witnessing steady demand. The group will benefit from the China-plus-one policy of customers, which will lead to moderate revenue growth in the medium term. Its operating efficiency has also improved, backed by a scale-up in operations and better performance of the US subsidiary, the rating agency said. Highlighting Aquapharm’s susceptibility to fluctuations in forex rates, raw material prices, economic downturns and global competition, Crisil analysts said it gets a majority of its revenue from exports to Europe and North America.