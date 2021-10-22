BENGALURU : Athlex Beverages Pvt. Ltd, the parent company that owns protein water brand Aquatein, on Friday said it has raised seed funding from Eaglewings Ventures.

According to the company, it plans to channelize the capital to expand its footprint through its retail operations and strengthen its online presence further with loyalty and training programmes.

The company did not disclose the quantum of the funds raised.

“Consumers are more mindful about leading a healthier lifestyle and are making conscious choices. With this round of funding, we plan to widen our retail network pan-India and at the same time enhance the experience for our repeat customers who have been contributing to the high volume of sales,"said Ananth Prabhala, founder and chief executive officer, Aquatein.

Aquatein has sold more than 100,000 units to date through online and offline channels.

“Aquatein is crafted with the aim of making health goals achievable. With this initial round of funding, the brand aspires to be a part of everyone’s daily routine. The revolutionary product line-up keeps up with the fast-paced lifestyle and offers optimal nutrition for everyone, unlike other protein formulas. It seeks to be a unique on-the-go product that aims to meet the daily protein needs in a most convenient and measured manner," said Mitisha Mehta, co-founder, Aquatein.

Aquatein is currently available in two variants with four flavours. While the product established a foothold in the fitness community, it is now trying to gain popularity amongst recovering patients and those looking for novel dietary solutions.

According to the company, the covid pandemic has also sparked lifestyle changes amongst Indians, as they look for healthy alternatives to boost their health and immunity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.