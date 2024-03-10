Aramco dividend hike hands PIF $5 billion quarterly windfall
The hike in Aramco’s dividend, which is set to total at least $124 billion this year, comes days after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the transfer of an 8% stake in Aramco to the Public Investment Fund
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is set to earn about $5 billion in quarterly dividend payments from its stake in Aramco, after the government handed it more shares in the state-controlled oil company, which then said it would boost shareholder payouts.