Aramco explores investment in RIL clean energy unit

Over the past months, Reliance Industries has stitched four clean energy deals and a partnership for its renewable energy business. It acquired REC Solar Holdings from China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd at an enterprise value of $771 million, enabling it to leverage its panel/polysilicon abilities and gain access to a global customer base. It also acquired a 40% stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd for about ₹2,845 crore.