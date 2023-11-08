Aramco keeps $29 billion payout even as oil production falls
The total dividend payout of $29.4 billion to the state and other investors, including a special component, held at the previous quarter’s level even as lower output helped push net income 23% down year-on-year to $32.6 billion in the third quarter.
Aramco maintained its dividend to the Saudi government despite a drop in production and weaker oil prices as the kingdom tackles a widening budget deficit.
