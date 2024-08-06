Aramco’s second-quarter profit slips 3% on lower crude output

Aramco posted second-quarter net income of 109.01 billion riyals ($29.03 billion) in the three months to June 30, beating a company-provided median estimate from 15 analysts of $27.7 billion.

Reuters
Published6 Aug 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Aramco's second-quarter profit slips 3% on lower crude output
Aramco’s second-quarter profit slips 3% on lower crude output

Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a 3.4% fall in second-quarter profit on lower crude volumes and softer refining margins.

Aramco posted second-quarter net income of 109.01 billion riyals ($29.03 billion) in the three months to June 30, beating a company-provided median estimate from 15 analysts of $27.7 billion.

Dividends of $31.1 billion were declared for the second quarter, including $10.8 billion in performance-linked payouts. Aramco introduced the performance-linked dividends last year, on top of a base dividend that is paid regardless of results, an uncommon practice among listed companies.

Aramco said on Tuesday it expects $124.2 billion in total dividends in 2024, roughly in line with previous guidance of $124.3 billion.

The Saudi government directly holds nearly 81.5% of Aramco and relies heavily on the company's payouts, which include royalties and taxes. Saudi's sovereign wealth fund PIF holds another 16% of Aramco and also benefits from its dividends.

Also Read | Saudi Aramco set to raise $6 billion from three-part bonds

Aramco's capital expenditure in the second quarter rose nearly 14% year-on-year to $12.1 billion, partly due to investments to maintain crude maximum sustainable capacity at 12 million barrels per day and expansion of its gas business.

"Aramco remains confident in its forecasts for medium- and long-term demand growth, and the company continues to execute its growth strategy," it said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is pumping roughly 9 million barrels per day (bpd), about three-quarters of its capacity. It has made cuts along with other OPEC members and allies, including Russia, which is known as OPEC.

Also Read | L&T shares surge over 2% on reports of securing $4 billion Saudi Aramco contract

OPEC has been cutting output by a total of 5.86 million barrels per day, or about 5.7% of global demand, in a series of steps agreed since 2022 to bolster the market amid uncertainty over global demand and rising supply outside the group.

Brent crude was trading at about $77.1 on Tuesday, its lowest level since January, amid concerns about global economic growth. Aramco's shares are down nearly 19% this year, trailing the performance of Western oil majors.

Also Read | Saudi Aramco grants $25 billion contracts: Focus on production and emissions

Lower output and prices have pressured Saudi state finances. Last week, the kingdom reported a second quarter deficit of over $4 billion.

To meet its financing needs, the government sold a fresh chunk of Aramco earlier this year, raising $12.35 billion. It has also been one of the most active emerging market debt issuers, raising $17 billion from eurbond sales.

Aramco itself raised $6 billion from bonds last month and the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is steering a sprawling economic agenda known as Vision 2030 to cut the kingdom's oil reliance, has also raised billions in debt this year.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 12:41 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsAramco’s second-quarter profit slips 3% on lower crude output

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.55
    12:43 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    1.75 (1.17%)

    Tata Motors

    1,021.55
    12:43 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    4.9 (0.48%)

    Bharat Electronics

    292.85
    12:43 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    2.75 (0.95%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    242.55
    12:42 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    2.7 (1.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    BLS International Services

    383.65
    12:31 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    34.65 (9.93%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    301.25
    12:31 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    25.75 (9.35%)

    Welspun Living

    188.40
    12:31 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.05 (8.06%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    94.79
    12:31 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    6.79 (7.72%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue