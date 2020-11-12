Arbitral award by SIAC is valid and legal: Amazon to Delhi HC

Amazon’s counsel, senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, explained in detail about the validity of the arbitral award passed by SIAC and stated that FRL’s petition is not maintainable. “After finding a prima facie case, he (the arbitrator) passed the directions. The arbitrator found no violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules. Even without emergency award, my client could go to the statutory authorities. Why was there the need of emergency award? We wanted to go by the letter of the arbitration agreement. To call something nullity, there’s some illegality. But here notice is given to the other party. They agreed to the proceedings," he said.