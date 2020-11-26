Arbitration filed by Amazon in SIAC to continue says Future Retail

On 29 August, Future Group, whose subsidiary, Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd (FCPL), has Amazon as a 49% stakeholder, announced a deal valued at ₹24,713 crore to sell its retail, wholesale and logistics business to RIL’s retail subsidiary. Through its stake in FCPL, Amazon indirectly owns around 5% in FRL. On 5 October, Amazon initiated arbitration proceedings before SIAC against the Future Group promoters—FCPL and FRL—and sought emergency relief with respect to the transaction with RIL.