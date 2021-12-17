NEW DELHI : It’s joint venture operation Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) will now invest more than ₹1 trillion in Kendrapara, Odisha to set up a 24 MTPA (million tonne per annum) integrated Steel Plant.

A high level Clearance Authority of the Government of Odisha, headed by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved AM/NSs proposal to set up a 24 MTPA integrated Steel plant, generating employment opportunities to 16,000 persons in the state and creating significant indirect employment opportunities through ancillary and downstream industries and services.

A state government statement said that the approved project is the largest project in manufacturing sector in the country. At its Kendrapara complex, AM/NS will produce 24 MT of various grades of steel with its latest green steel making technology. It will also produce high value added Steel downstream products.

The proposed steel facility will also produce 18.75 MT of cement annually, making it one of the largest cement manufacturing plants in the country and will boost the infrastructure development in the region, the state government statement said.

Along with the Steel complex, the company will also develop a downstream industry park to promote the MSMEs and help import substitution. A large Number of ancillary manufacturing companies are expected to put up their units in this region to support the huge steel making facility.

Through this investment, the state government will give push to extensive socio-economic development across the region. This mega project will get completed in 7 years in phases. The logistic infrastructure, power and water utilities and all the clearances for the project will be provided in a time bound manner by the government agencies, which will be monitored by a “High Power Committee" chaired by Chief Secretary, Odisha.

For ArcelorMittal the Odisha project marks the return of the company with plans to set up mega steel plant in the country starting with Odisha. The company had signed MOUs even in 2005 for setting up 13 MTPA steel plants in Jharkhand and Odisha. But these plans never moved ahead due to issues on land acquisition and lack of captive iron ore mines.

