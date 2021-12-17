OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to invest 1 lakh cr in Odisha. Details here
Listen to this article

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (also known as AM/NS) will invest over 1 lakh crore in Kendrapara, Odisha, to set up a 24 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) integrated steel plant, the Odisha government said today.

A high-level clearance authority of the Odisha government, headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has approved Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel’s (AM/NS) proposal to set up the 24 MTPA integrated steel plant, news agency ANI reported.

As per the state government, the plan will generate 16,000 employment opportunities. The Naveen Patnaik government has said the Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel plant will be the largest project in the manufacturing sector in the country.

In August, the world's leading steel and mining conglomerate, ArcelorMittal, had announced to invest 1 lakh crore in different projects in Gujarat, including its steel plant at Hazira near Surat.

With inputs from ANI

MINT PREMIUM See All

Also read: ArcelorMittal to invest 1 lakh crore in Gujarat

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout