ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to invest 1 lakh cr in Odisha. Details here

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to invest 1 lakh cr in Odisha. Details here

The Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel plant will be the largest project in the manufacturing sector in the country. China Daily via REUTERS/File photo
1 min read . 07:35 PM IST Livemint

  • The company will set up a 24 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant in the Kendrapara district of Odisha.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (also known as AM/NS) will invest over 1 lakh crore in Kendrapara, Odisha, to set up a 24 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) integrated steel plant, the Odisha government said today.

A high-level clearance authority of the Odisha government, headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has approved Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel’s (AM/NS) proposal to set up the 24 MTPA integrated steel plant, news agency ANI reported.

As per the state government, the plan will generate 16,000 employment opportunities. The Naveen Patnaik government has said the Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel plant will be the largest project in the manufacturing sector in the country.

In August, the world's leading steel and mining conglomerate, ArcelorMittal, had announced to invest 1 lakh crore in different projects in Gujarat, including its steel plant at Hazira near Surat.

With inputs from ANI

