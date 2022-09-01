Brookfield, ArcelorMittal, CPPIB vie for stake in NTPC Green

NTPC is lowering its carbon footprint by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by installing renewable energy projects in its existing stations and putting up greenfield renewable projects. The company has planned 262MW floating solar plants over 1,300 acres of its reservoir area by installing 950,000 PV modules at its various stations, out of which 242MW has been commissioned. This includes the country’s largest floating solar of 100MW at Ramagundam in Telangana, 92MW at Kayamkulam in Kerala, and 25MW each at Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh and Kawas in Gujarat.