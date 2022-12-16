ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, NSDC sign pact for digital skill training of youth

Over 1,600 young people across the country will be provided vocational skills that will support their ability to secure and undertake employment in roles such as IT helpdesk attendant, and data entry operator
New Delhi: Steelmaker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Friday to provide digital skill training to more than 1,600 young people across the country.
“The initiative aims to motivate young people from four states – Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra – and equip them with vocational skills that will support their ability to secure and undertake employment in roles such as IT helpdesk attendant, and data entry operator," the company said in a media statement.
This is the second digital training initiative by AM/NS India in partnership with NSDC. An initial programme, announced in August 2021, has so far seen 556 out of a total of 800 candidates successfully trained in a range of digital skills and will ensure at least 70% placement in this project.
The success of the programme has led to its renewal, with a target to double the number of young people who will benefit, as well as larger catchment areas, including Kendrapara, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Dantewada.
“This public-private partnership sits within the framework of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with AM/NS India providing financial sponsorship for eligible candidates to be trained in the coming year as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme," the company’s statement said.
“We are pleased to extend our partnership with NSDC on this important initiative to equip young people across the country with skills that will help them secure employment and a path to economic prosperity," said Shingo Nakamura, Deputy Director-HR &Admin, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India).
This partnership with AM/NS India will provide momentum for large-scale participation by private players in skill development. “With the promised resources, NSDC will conduct digital learning sessions to train 1600 bright students from various backgrounds. This will enable them to become valuable members of the workforce," said Ved Mani Tiwari, COO & Officiating CEO, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).