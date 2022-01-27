ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India to invest 1,66,000 cr in Gujarat

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The firm will be investing ₹30,000 crore to expand their facility at Suvali in Surat and ₹30,000 crore to develop Surat steel city and industrial cluster at Kidiabet in Surat
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Gujarat government today said that ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India), which owns a steel mill at Hazira in Surat, will invest ₹1,66,000 crore in six different projects in the state.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Gujarat government today said that ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India), which owns a steel mill at Hazira in Surat, will invest ₹1,66,000 crore in six different projects in the state.
A MoU or memorandum of understanding for this proposed investment was signed by Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) Rajiv Kumar Gupta on behalf of the Gujarat government, and by AMNS India CEO Dilip Oommen, the Gujarat government said in a statement.
A MoU or memorandum of understanding for this proposed investment was signed by Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) Rajiv Kumar Gupta on behalf of the Gujarat government, and by AMNS India CEO Dilip Oommen, the Gujarat government said in a statement.
The MoU was signed in the presence of state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. As per the pact signed by both parties, the steel giant will invest ₹4,200 crore for the expansion and modernisation of their captive jetty in Hazira and ₹45,000 crore to increase the Hazira plant's steel production capacity from the current 8.6 MMTPA to 18 MMTPA.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The firm will be investing ₹30,000 crore to expand their facility at Suvali in Surat and ₹30,000 crore to develop Surat steel city and industrial cluster at Kidiabet in Surat, the statement read.
The firm will also invest ₹40,000 crore to set up solar, wind and hybrid power generation facilities across the state having a cumulative capacity of generating 10 gigawatts of clean energy, as per the statement.
The first such renewable energy plant of the 2,200-megawatt (MW) capacity will come up at the Kana Talav area of the Bhavnagar district, said the statement, adding that a separate MoU for this project was also signed today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition, the firm will pump in ₹17,000 crore in a "downstream coke oven" project at Hazira in Surat, said the statement.
AMNS India will invest ₹1,66,000 crore in six projects, which will generate nearly 1.80 lakh direct as well as indirect employment opportunities.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!