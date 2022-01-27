ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India to invest 1,66,000 cr in Gujarat

The MoU was signed in the presence of state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. As per the pact signed by both parties, the steel giant will invest ₹4,200 crore for the expansion and modernisation of their captive jetty in Hazira and ₹45,000 crore to increase the Hazira plant's steel production capacity from the current 8.6 MMTPA to 18 MMTPA.

