ArcelorMittal reveals $1 billion cost-reduction plan, to cut 20% staff

To boost productivity, ArcelorMittal plans to cut 20% of its office staff in a $1 billion cost-reduction plan, it said on Thursday. The world's largest steelmaker employs about 190,000 people. The company said it would run a $1 billion cost-cutting programme over the next two years which will include boosting productivity, cutting contractor numbers and reducing office staff by a fifth.

Luxembourg-based steel maker on Thursday announced the appointment of Aditya Mittal as its chief executive officer. Aditya Mittal, son of steel baron Lakshmi N Mittal, is the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, and will succeed his father in the new role, the company said in a statement.

"The board of directors of ArcelorMittal today (Thursday) announces Aditya Mittal, currently president, CFO and CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe, will become chief executive officer of the company," the steel maker said.

For the year ahead, new CEO Aditya Mittal told a conference call that customers were rebuilding steel inventories and end-user demand was recovering following summer lockdowns.

Aditya Mittal said, "The world is transforming at a rapid pace and this change brings challenges but also many opportunities for ArcelorMittal. The biggest challenge, but also the biggest opportunity, will be to demonstrate that steel can de-carbonise and indeed is the perfect material for a circular economy."

ArcelorMittal said it would resume dividend payments, of $0.30 per share, and would return a further $570 million to shareholders through a new share buyback programme in addition to a $650 million buyback announced on Tuesday.

ArcelorMittal also said the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 had so far been limited on its customers in the manufacturing, construction and automotive industries. The company reported a net profit of $1.73 billion during the fourth quarter.





