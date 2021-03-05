ArcelorMittal steel plant will create jobs, bring new economic wave: Pradhan

The Centre is committed to provide all kinds of facilities for setting up of this mega steel plant. The 12 MT steel plant is a culmination of the Government of India’s efforts towards bringing in investors for wealth creation and employment generation through supportive policy reforms such as National Steel Policy as well as facilitative infrastructure. This ArcelorMittal-Nippon mega steel plant in Kendrapada will benefit from massive infrastructure developments in the region over the past six years such as the expansion of Paradip port and setting up of Mahanadi riverine port, key freight and passenger rail corridors such as the Paradip-Haridaspur new line, fast-track construction of highways etc, the official statement said.

