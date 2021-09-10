ArcelorMittal to triple iron ore production in Liberia1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2021, 11:09 PM IST
Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal said the company was exploring the possibility of expanding production to as much as 30 million tonnes a year
Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal said the company was exploring the possibility of expanding production to as much as 30 million tonnes a year
ArcelorMittal will triple its iron ore production in Liberia to 15 million tonnes a year during a first phase of an expansion that will see it invest an additional $800 million in the country, Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Friday.
He said the company was exploring the possibility of expanding production to as much as 30 million tonnes a year.
Mittal made the comments after the company signed an agreement with the Liberian government that commits ArcelorMittal to staying in Liberia for at least another 25 years.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!