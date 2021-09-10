OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >ArcelorMittal to triple iron ore production in Liberia

ArcelorMittal will triple its iron ore production in Liberia to 15 million tonnes a year during a first phase of an expansion that will see it invest an additional $800 million in the country, Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Friday.

He said the company was exploring the possibility of expanding production to as much as 30 million tonnes a year.

Mittal made the comments after the company signed an agreement with the Liberian government that commits ArcelorMittal to staying in Liberia for at least another 25 years.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout