ArcelorMittal to triple iron ore production in Liberia

Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal said the company was exploring the possibility of expanding production to as much as 30 million tonnes a year

ArcelorMittal will triple its iron ore production in Liberia to 15 million tonnes a year during a first phase of an expansion that will see it invest an additional $800 million in the country, Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Friday.

He said the company was exploring the possibility of expanding production to as much as 30 million tonnes a year.

He said the company was exploring the possibility of expanding production to as much as 30 million tonnes a year.