Home >Companies >News >ArcelorMittal to triple iron ore production in Liberia

ArcelorMittal to triple iron ore production in Liberia

Premium
ArcelorMittal signed an agreement with Liberian government that commits to staying in the country for at least another 25 years.
1 min read . 11:09 PM IST Reuters

Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal said the company was exploring the possibility of expanding production to as much as 30 million tonnes a year

ArcelorMittal will triple its iron ore production in Liberia to 15 million tonnes a year during a first phase of an expansion that will see it invest an additional $800 million in the country, Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Friday.

He said the company was exploring the possibility of expanding production to as much as 30 million tonnes a year.

Mittal made the comments after the company signed an agreement with the Liberian government that commits ArcelorMittal to staying in Liberia for at least another 25 years.

