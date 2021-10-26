Arcelor-Nippon to invest  1  trillion  in India over 10 years

To secure its raw material needs, the company plans to participate in mine auctions. It already has two iron ore mines, Thakurani and Sagasahi in Odisha, to meet its immediate needs. “But at the same time, we are participating in the auctions to ensure that we further securitize our raw material but obviously, taking the mines at the right price and not at a premium. We have seen that in the past, there are merchant miners and others who have taken mines and found it difficult to run operations because of the high premium," he said.