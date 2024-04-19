Archer to join IndiGo, ride-hailing apps to expand reach of electric air taxis
In Nov 2023, Rahul Bhatia-backed InterGlobe signed a memorandum of understanding with Archer Aviation to launch and operate an all-electric air taxi service in India.
InterGlobe, the largest shareholder of IndiGo, is expected to form a joint venture with Archer Aviation this year and launch electric air taxis in India in 2026, a top executive told Mint. The company also said that it will partner with IndiGo, Ola, and Uber to expand its reach in the country.