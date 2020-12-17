ARCIL, Authum and 3 others bid for Reliance Home Finance

Lenders to Reliance Home Finance Ltd, part of the debt-ridden Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), have received bids from five entities, two bankers aware of the matter said. Asset Reconstruction Co. India (Ltd) (ARCIL) and Authum Investment & Infra Ltd are among those who have submitted bids for all or some assets of the company, the bankers said on condition of anonymity.