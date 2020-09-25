ARCs look to pick up stressed loans left out of recast

Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) expect bad loan sales to rise once banks complete the preparations for the one-time debt recast scheme by 31 December. According to executives, lenders will have to clean their books before the fiscal year-end and there could be a sense of urgency from January 2021. “While this (recast scheme) ensures that only the affected borrowers can benefit from this restructuring, it will also be helpful for ARCs. I believe, there will be several assets left out of the scheme, and banks will have to consider either a recast without the NPA classification benefit or outright sale to ARCs," said Sanjay Tibrewala, chief executive, Phoenix ARC.