ARCs may not rush to bid for IBC assets: RBI

In 2020, RBI had rejected UV ARC’s bid to acquire assets of Reliance Communication and Aircel under the IBC process, claiming that it had flouted norms under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act. This prompted the association of ARCs to seeking clarity on the matter from RBI, which led the central bank to come out with revised guidelines.

