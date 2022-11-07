Are investors betting on the wrong EV batteries?

What’s more, if this battery was to be adapted for electric vehicles, the energy density of its cells would have to increase by at least eight times to get anywhere near what EVs need. To do that would require adding metals like nickel. The sodium-ion type also needs more components and manufacturing to deliver the same energy, as one battery startup founder told me. A CATL executive has also acknowledged that while raw materials like sodium are cheap at the get-go, the final product doesn’t end up costing less than lithium-ion. That brings us back to the same problem: expensive powerpacks.

