Are quick commerce platforms operating in a grey zone with the sale of cigarettes?
Suneera Tandon , Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 16 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
The rise of quick commerce in India facilitates easy online cigarette purchases, but regulatory clarity is lacking. While platforms require age verification, enforcement is weak, potentially allowing minors access.
NEW DELHI : The rise of quick commerce platforms in India has changed the way consumers buy everyday essentials, but it’s also raised tricky questions about the online sale of cigarettes, a heavily regulated product.
