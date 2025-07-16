NEW DELHI : The rise of quick commerce platforms in India has changed the way consumers buy everyday essentials, but it’s also raised tricky questions about the online sale of cigarettes, a heavily regulated product.

Platforms, such as Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart, allow online purchases of tobacco products, typically using a combination of minimal branding, self-declared age verification, and disclaimers about delivery restrictions near educational institutions.

On Android devices, cigarette sales often route through "Lite" apps or mobile websites, sidestepping restrictions from the Google Play Store, which bans apps promoting tobacco. On iOS, these transactions are mostly possible via the primary app.

Most platforms facilitate the sale of cigarettes by displaying plain white packs with only the product name, rather than displaying any prominent branding. They also seek self-disclosures around age. Zepto goes further, prohibiting users from purchasing tobacco products on behalf of underage individuals and stating that delivery personnel may check PAN or Aadhaar cards and even take a user's picture for age verification.

Some packs also carry the mandatory "cigarette smoking is injurious to health" warning.

In India, the sale, purchase, and advertising of tobacco products, including cigarettes, fall under the purview of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

COTPA broadly regulates tobacco, prohibiting smoking in public places, selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions, and restricting direct and indirect advertising and promotion of tobacco products.

However, no Indian government notification or law explicitly bans the online sale of traditional tobacco products under COTPA, 2003.

ITC executives were unavailable for comment. Philip Morris did not respond to emailed queries. “Monitoring of tobacco-related violations under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) falls under the purview of the ministry of health. If any violation of the law is found, strict action is taken. The ministry of consumer affairs is also keeping a close watch on the sale of banned items such as cigarettes and e-cigarettes. If any online platform is found selling such banned products, action will be taken under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act," said a senior consumer affairs ministry official.

It remains a "grey zone" enforced through advisories and general interpretations of existing laws. Meanwhile, India prohibits the sale and advertisement of tobacco products to those under 18 years. According to the National Tobacco Control Programme and data available with MOHFW as on date, 4,433 cases of violation under Section 6 of COTPA have been registered for selling tobacco products to minors.

Ban on advertising

"It is relevant to note that COTPA in its present form does not specifically regulate the sale of tobacco products or their advertisement on e-commerce or quick-commerce platforms. However, the general prohibition under Section 5 shall be applicable to such platforms as they are suppliers of tobacco products. Similarly, it can be argued that since advertisements at physical stores are permitted, such products may be advertised on such platforms," stated Akshat Pande, managing partner, Alpha Partners, a New Delhi-based law firm.

Key Takeaways No explicit law bans online cigarette sales under COTPA, creating a grey zone.

Platforms rely on self-declaration with little enforcement of ID checks.

Lawyers caution that such practices may breach statutory obligations.

Product listings comply superficially with advertising norms but may fail on age checks.

Advocates suggest mandatory KYC or government directives for platforms.

Section 5 of COTPA prohibits those involved in the production, supply, or distribution of tobacco products from advertising or promoting their consumption, whether in print, virtual, or any other form. Exceptions apply only to advertisements on packaging itself or at physical stores where products are sold, subject to certain conditions.

Pande argues that relying solely on consumer undertakings (self-disclaimer) for age and location verification is problematic, as the sale of such products to minors or within 100 meters of an educational premises is strictly restricted.

While some platforms mention ID checks, these are rarely enforced in practice, he notes.

E-mail query sent to the ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW) remained unanswered.

Quick commerce platforms lend themselves well to the purchase of daily-use products, including cigarettes. Given their popularity across metros and diverse user base, such platforms essentially make access to cigarettes easier.

Tanu Banerjee, partner at Khaitan & Co., also adds that India lacks a clear, standalone law explicitly regulating the online sale of tobacco products.

"COTPA primarily focuses on physical point-of-sale restrictions and does not clearly prescribe specific digital disclaimers. Simple self-declarations may not be robust enough to ensure compliance, especially when age verification is left to user consent without technological checks," Banerjee said.

Ad watchdog support

Furthermore, the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, outline disclosure requirements for e-commerce entities but do not specify disclosures for those selling tobacco products.

Meanwhile, advertising watchdog the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) acknowledges that current listings on quick commerce platforms generally appear to comply with rules that mandate point-of-sale information: merely listing the product type with health warnings, without promotional content, imagery, or slogans.

"Current listings on quick commerce platforms appear prima facie to be compliant with the rules, which strictly mandate adhering to point-of-sale information: merely listing the product type with mandated health warnings and no promotional content, imagery or slogans encouraging tobacco consumption," said Manisha Kapoor, CEO of ASCI. She added that the ministry of health and family welfare has issued advisories against online tobacco sales, citing enforcement challenges and underage access risks.

Enforcement is evolving, and new formats bring new challenges in regulation, said Kapoor. “Platforms are encouraged to adopt a precautionary and responsible approach. This is especially important because gaps may exist in enforcement, particularly around age verification mechanisms. ASCI encourages platforms to remain open to additional measures as the regulatory landscape evolves," she added.

India has a large population of users who smoke regularly.

In fact, according to the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 38% of men aged 15 years and above in India use any kind of tobacco; the number was 8.9% for women. In fiscal year 2022-23, tobacco and tobacco products contributed ₹72,788 crore to the government's tax revenue.

COTPA compliance

India has stepped up measures in the past to deter people from consuming tobacco products. In 2023, the government extended the COTP (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products) film rules to OTT platforms, which became operative on 1 September 2023.Under these rules, all OTT platforms have to display anti-tobacco health spots, an anti-tobacco health warning as a prominent static message, and an audiovisual disclaimer on the ill effects of tobacco use as prescribed in the rules.

However, Yuvraj Sharma, a Delhi high court advocate, said disclosures displayed by quick-commerce platforms fall short of full compliance with COTPA 2003. This may make access to tobacco products easier for minors.

“Section 6 squarely places the duty on the seller to ensure that tobacco is not supplied to anyone under eighteen years of age. A passive “self-declaration" tick-box on a website or app cannot satisfy this statutory obligation. The same analysis applies under Section 6(b): the prohibition on sales within 100 yards of an educational institution binds the seller, yet the platforms shift the responsibility to the buyer by asking them merely to confirm their location. Such passive declarations do not discharge the statutory burden that inevitably rests on the seller," he said.

Email queries sent to Zepto, Instamart and Blinkit regarding the sale of tobacco products remained unanswered.

Additional disclosures will materialise only when fresh compliance duties are imposed—either through court directives or new statutory rules, said Sharma. "In that landscape, Aadhaar-based or similar government-ID KYC at checkout appears increasingly plausible, as regulators look for concrete proof that sellers—not buyers—are bearing the statutory burden of keeping tobacco away from minors and other protected categories," he said.

Meanwhile, the ministry of health and family welfare tracks violations related to the sale of tobacco products to those under the age of 18. Similarly, it acts against direct or indirect promotion through any form of advertisement that suggests or promotes tobacco use.

(With inputs from Priyanka Sharma)