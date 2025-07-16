ITC executives were unavailable for comment. Philip Morris did not respond to emailed queries. “Monitoring of tobacco-related violations under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) falls under the purview of the ministry of health. If any violation of the law is found, strict action is taken. The ministry of consumer affairs is also keeping a close watch on the sale of banned items such as cigarettes and e-cigarettes. If any online platform is found selling such banned products, action will be taken under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act," said a senior consumer affairs ministry official.