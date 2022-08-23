Are supernormal salaries ending at IT companies?

The tech workforce maybe disappointed but their exit routes are closed as companies across the industry face margin pressures. Employees have been getting higher-than usual hikes and promotions because of the hiring frenzy that followed a pandemic-induced lull. However, IT firms had warned of upcoming headwinds—high inflation and a looming recession in the US. The firms are taking a calculated risk, knowing that the middle and senior order will have fewer exit routes as sectors like startups and other internet companies are also going slow on recruitments because of a funding crunch.