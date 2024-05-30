Are Tata Steel's Europe operations close to a turnaround?
Summary
- Tata Steel's UK unit, which has been making losses due to high input costs, will be shutting its blast furnaces to make way for electric arc furnaces. Also, full-scale operations have resumed in the Netherlands after lengthy maintenance work.
Mumbai: The bleeding UK unit of Tata Steel Ltd will start generating operating profit from the latter half of this financial year, managing director T.V. Narendra said, once its blast furnaces are shut and the unit begins processing crude steel imported from India and the Netherlands.