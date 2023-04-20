Are you a Facebook user? You could get some settlement cash1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:44 AM IST
Facebook users in the US who had their account at any time after May 24, 2007 can claim their share of the $725 million settlement amount that Meta has agreed to pay over Cambridge Analytica allegations
Anyone in the U.S. who has had a Facebook account at any time since May 24, 2007, can now apply for their share of a USD 725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta has agreed to pay.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×