The financial industry usually places the cutoff between “ultra-high net worth" and “high net worth" or “affluent" at $10 million in investible assets. Below that, in the bracket between $100,000 and $1 million, are the “mass affluent." According to credit-reporting agency Equifax, 35% of U.S. households count as mass affluent, and 10% are above that. But in terms of assets, the mass affluent account for just 27% of investible wealth, while the top 10% of the population accounts for 70% of it.