Ares raises $8 billion fund in private-credit arms race

The new fund, which invests in senior secured corporate loans, will also raise debt, allowing it to make up to $14 billion in new loans over three years. Los Angeles-based Ares closed this year a European direct-lending fund that could invest up to €15 billion, equivalent to $17 billion, and in October a private-credit fund that will make junior, or riskier, loans of up to approximately $5 billion. The company reported $181 billion in credit assets under management as of Sept. 30.