Ares SSG Capital completes acquisition of Altico Capital

MUMBAI: Hong Kong-based Ares SSG Capital on Thursday said it has completed acquisition of stressed real estate financier Altico Capital India Ltd. This buyout marks the first resolution of a defaulting non-banking finance company (NBFC) outside the country's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and represents Ares SSG’s single largest investment in India till date, it said in a press release.

Ares SSG, in partnership with Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd (Acre), a leading asset reconstruction company, has acquired all outstanding loans and investments from Altico for Rs2,800 crore ($380 million), in line with its original resolution plan submitted in February last year.

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

“Our acquisition of Altico reflects Ares SSG’s strong commitment to supporting widespread efforts by policymakers, investors, and industry to alleviate the impact of non-performing assets on India’s banking and financial services sector. This investment also highlights our confidence in the prospects for India and the steps being taken to spur growth that has over the past year been held back by the global pandemic," said Shyam Maheshwari, partner, Ares SSG.

On 23 February, Altico’s board had approved the implementation of a settlement with lenders which involves the sale of the undertaking of the company and settlement of dues, including the listed non-convertible debentures issued by the company.

Subsequent to the sale, Altico will make an application to the Reserve Bank of India to surrender its certificate of registration as a non-banking financial company.

Altico Capital, backed by Clearwater Capital Partners, Abu Dhabi Investment Council and Varde Partners, had defaulted on interest payment to Dubai-based Mashreqbank PSC in September 2019, amid tight liquidity in India’s credit market. This led to a few lenders recalling loans and, thereafter lenders formed a committee to execute a resolution plan for the NBFC under the RBI's June 7 circular by signing an Inter Creditor Agreement.

Altico Capital owed more than Rs4,300 crore to 27 lenders like State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, UTI MF and Reliance MF, among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via