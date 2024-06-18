Argentina to Move Real Rates to Positive Territory, IMF Says
The International Monetary Fund said Monday that Argentina will move real interest rates into positive territory and ease currency controls as the crisis-prone nation seeks to continue a slowdown in price increases and protect its foreign exchange reserves.
