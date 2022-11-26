NEW DELHI :Arham Energy has announced its ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its wholly-owned operated assets by 2050.
The company is developing comprehensive roadmaps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operated assets around the world, and where we are not the operator, we are working with our partners to achieve similar emission-reduction results.
Arham Energy is setting the 2050 goal fully aware of challenges, including customer acceptance, government regulations, economic conditions and the availability of renewable, carbon-neutral electricity and renewable fuels.
Arham Group has been a tall figure in the energy sector due to its vast reach of trade networks and premium delivery services. The company caters to the fuel needs of multinationals, listed and large-cap companies and has a large chain of sub-traders pan India.
The company is helping industries to swiftly transition to Natural Gas via pipeline distribution network which is an online system consisting of safety valves and regulators that monitor the gas supply and pressure.
“We took a further step forward, committing to total decarbonisation of all products and processes, outlining the integrated and evolutionary paths of its individual businesses towards carbon neutrality in 2050," said Virender Mohan Jain, Chairman And Managing Director, Arham Energy Limited.
“In 2023, we further enhanced our strategy by leveraging technology integration, development of new business models and close collaboration with stakeholders, accelerating our path towards Net Zero in 2050, with new short and medium-term targets that confirm our commitment to further align our emissions reduction trajectory with 1.5°C scenarios," he added.
Decarbonisation can provide opportunities for a business to remain competitive under multiple potential climate futures while also curbing emissions to avoid the worst-case climate scenarios.
Arham Energy Limited’s strategy towards Net Zero is supported by an industrial transformation plan that encompasses the whole value chain, including an optimization and enhancement of the upstream portfolio through progressive decarbonization, combined with the expansion of bio, renewable and circular economy businesses and with the offer of new energy solutions and services.
