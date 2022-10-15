Arham Energy Limited sets 2070 goal for net zero carbon emissions

Arham Energy Limited sets 2070 goal for net zero carbon emissions2 min read . 07:23 PM IST
Arham Energy Limited has committed to achieve net zero carbon emission target by 2070 in line with the national goal, the company said in a statement.
Arham has been a tall figure in the energy sector due to its vast reach of trade networks and premium delivery services. The company caters to the fuel needs of multinationals, listed and large-cap companies and has a large chain of sub-traders pan India, it said.
The company helps industries to swiftly transition to Natural Gas via pipeline distribution network which is an online system consisting of safety valves and regulators that monitor the gas supply and pressure. Under the able guidance of V.M. Jain, Chairman & managing director, it has 35 plus years of expertise in the domain of coal, petroleum, and biomass energy generation.
“Our projects ‘Hydrogrinn’ and ‘Grovenergy’ aim to use clean fuel like hydrogen and alcohol, and ‘evolta’ aims to improve the infrastructure of ‘battery storage’ through technological support, research development, and collaboration with other partners," said V.M. Jain, Chairman & Managing director.
“We have also joined hands with the PM’s initiative of achieving net zero by 2070 and have launched many projects in that direction. Achieving net zero by 2070 means a direct call to action right now, and we are more than ready to jump on the bandwagon with our adequate resources, enthusiasm and good intent," he added.
As fuel is the catalyst of the economy, and India being the largest economy, the group’s focus has been on trading it to support businesses, industries in this nation building exercise.
However, the ambition of development has not blinded us to the responsibility of environment conservation, and we are mindful of over extraction of resources in the form of non renewable sources. In a bid to make India clean and green, the group is foraying into the services side of renewable energy (solar and wind), lithium ion and graphene batteries and hydrogen fuel cells, and is setting up a plant to make Bio CNG gas from waste.
The company project involving Gasohol, a mixture of petrol and ethanol has been launched to produce a clean fuel with reduced vehicular emission and pollution. They are also in tandem with the country’s target of blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol.
Arham Energy Limited is also working on producing third generation biofuel from marine organisms as it was in support of generating second generation biofuel from agricultural waste, especially feedstock, it said.
