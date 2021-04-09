Procter & Gamble India’s long-running campaign for its detergent brand Ariel has made it to the list of most awarded work for media excellence by World Advertising Research Centre (WARC) for 2020. WARC is an online marketing intelligence service that provides independent benchmarks for excellence in creativity, media, and effectiveness.

Ariel, which started the ShareTheLoad movement in 2015 to address the inequality that exists in the Indian society where the woman is saddled with household chores, launched Sons#ShareTheLoad in 2019 to emphasize equality between sons and daughters.

Also Read | Why insolvency pros are living on the edge

The film threw light on how Indian households raise sons by letting them escape the responsibility of handling chores such as laundry. It highlighted the issue of gender inequality where sons are not taught skills like washing and cooking. It said that if not taught to #ShareTheLoad, the sons of today become partners of tomorrow, who may not be prepared enough to be equal partners. The campaign was promoted by detergent Ariel Matic.

Media agency Mediacom partnered P&G for this film which had 83 million views on digital platforms. The message was also promoted through advertisements behind autorickshaws and in cinemas at the launch of Captain Marvel film.

Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India and vice president, Fabric Care, said that over the last six years, Ariel #ShareTheLoad has consistently sought to address the inequality in the division of household chores. "We started off by raising a pertinent question, 'Is laundry only a woman’s job?', back in 2015," he said.

Over the years, the company has kept the conversation alive to create awareness around the issue and drive change. “With Sons #ShareTheLoad, we focused on what we can do as parents. We realized that while we are now raising our daughters differently, we have not changed the way we’ve been raising our sons," Verma said.

Speaking about the recognition from WARC, Navin Khemka, Mediacom chief executive officer South Asia, said, “… We are proud to be an ally in this social change with Ariel and P&G India, not just now but since the start of ShareTheLoad in 2015."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via