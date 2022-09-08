Aris Infra acquires majority stake in Unitern Advisors

Aris Infra was co-founded by Ronak Morbia and Bhavik Khara in Mumbai in early 2021. It is building an infra-tech platform to simplify construction for stakeholders in the ecosystem.
Bengaluru: Aris Infra, a Mumbai-based business-to-business (B2B) platform in construction and infrastructure materials, on Thursday said it has acquired a majority stake in Unitern Advisors, a Bengaluru-based end-to-end real estate solution provider. The acquisition--at enterprise valuation of $13 million--was funded by a combination of stock and cash.
The new entity, ArisUnitern, will provide advisory services, working capital solutions, access to construction materials at a single click in a seamless manner bringing the full on a combined platform.
“…With the strength of our platform and tie-ups across India with the top players, and Unitern’s ability to stitch in innovative and practical solutions to the real estate industry, our combined platform will bring in seamless digital solutions to problems of this industry," said Ronak Morbia, co-founder, Aris Infra.
Aris Infra was co-founded by Morbia and Bhavik Khara in Mumbai in early 2021. It is building an infra-tech platform to simplify construction for every stakeholder in the ecosystem.
Navin Dhanuka, CEO and MD of ArisUnitern, said, “This new avatar is an important step in Unitern becoming a complete enterprise solution provider, with the might of Aris’ digital platform in the real estate industry. We are thrilled to announce that all our services hereafter will be carried out under the ArisUnitern platform. Along with our existing services, we now offer Aris’ proprietary single window digital solution for material sourcing and credit to our clients."