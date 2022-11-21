Aristocrat maker Jagatjit to launch premium whisky2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 11:39 PM IST
Jagatjit’s competitor Radico Khaitan said it will add several brands to its premium portfolio
NEW DELHI : Jagatjit Industries Ltd, the maker of Aristocrat brand of liquor, is planning to enter the single malt segment, promoter Roshini Sanah Jaiswal said. The company is preparing to launch a single malt and another high-end spirit targeted at the millennials to tap the market for premium liquor.