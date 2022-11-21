Aristocrat maker Jagatjit to launch premium whisky

To be sure, several Indian companies have dabbled in luxury and premium spirits in the last few years. Last November, Jagatjit’s competitor Radico Khaitan, that makes Rampur whisky and Jaisalmer Indian craft gin, said it will add several brands to its premium portfolio. In the white spirits category, Indian companies like NV Distilleries that makes Smoke vodka, as well as StillDistilling which makes Maka Zai Rum, sell them at over ₹2,000 a bottle.