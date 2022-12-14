Arjas Steel to invest ₹610 crore to augment capacity to 5.5L tonne1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 07:28 PM IST
The company operates two plants at Tadipatri in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh and at Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab.
The company operates two plants at Tadipatri in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh and at Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab.
Arjas Steel, formerly Gerdau Steel, on Wednesday announced a ₹610 crore capex to increase its annual production capacity to 5.5 lakh tonne, adding over 37.5 per cent to its existing capacity across its Andhra and Punjab plants.