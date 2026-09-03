Family offices tie up to launch Arjav Capital with ₹2,500 crore buyout fund

Arjav Capital, backed by several prominent family offices, is in the process of raising a ₹2,500 crore fund—its maiden vehicle—that will target buyout opportunities in the industrial and manufacturing segments, top executives at the investment firm said.
The capital has been raised from domestic family offices and overseas investors such as Sanjay Nayar (ex-KKR), Johannes Huth (ex-KKR), Akhil Gupta (ex-Bharti Enterprises), Yogesh Mahansaria (Mahansaria Tyres), Nilesh Ved (Apparel Group), Angad Banga (Caravel Group), Paras Chandaria (UST Global) and DIG Investment, a Sweden-based multi-family investment office.