Arka Venture Labs invests in Kubernetes management startup Nirmata

MUMBAI: Nirmata, the Day 2 Kubernetes company, announced a venture investment from Arka Venture Labs, a fund that provides capital and mentorship to global B2B companies. This new investment will allow Nirmata to accelerate expansion in APAC, across engineering, support, sales and market.

Nirmata was started in 2013 by Jim Bugwadia, Ritesh Patel and Damien Toledo.

Kubernetes is an open source container platform that eliminates many manual processes involved in deploying and scaling containerised software applications. Apart from Kubernetes design and deployment stages, its production stages need to be monitored, upgraded, and secured extensively- known as Day 2 operations. This problem is compounded by rapid increase in hybrid and multi-cloud adoption, especially in recent times.

Nirmata is a unified management plane for Kubernetes clusters and workloads built for enterprise DevOps teams. Nirmata enables self-service cluster provisioning, provides visibility, health, metrics, and alerts, ensures compliance via workload policies, and streamlines application deployments across clusters.

“As developers across the globe adopt Kubernetes, Nirmata is well positioned to solve the cloud-native application management complexities across multiple Kubernetes clusters and cloud providers, without lock-in and unnecessary abstractions," said Bugwadia, CEO, Nirmata.

Recently, Nirmata in partnership with Amazon announced a new product offering, the Nirmata EKS Manager, which eliminates several Day 2 challenges faced by Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service users. Nirmata EKS Manager is available in the AWS marketplace.

Arka Venture Labs invests in B2B tech companies in India and the US. In addition to providing capital, the group works closely with the companies by providing expert mentorship, networking opportunities, infrastructure support and connections to valley ecosystems.

“We liked the strong credentials of the founders and their ability to provide a complete solution to solve the Day 2 Kubernetes problem of some of the Fortune 500 companies with their patented platform," said Radhesh Kanumury, managing partner, Arka Venture Labs.

Arka Venture Labs is the first of its kind India-US cross-border accelerator fund that has been launched with three VC firms anchored by Blume Ventures, Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), and Emergent Ventures. They are open to B2B startups with a strong growth in the US, backed by strong core technology and economic differentiators. It started function two years ago and has invested in nine companies so far including First Hive, Jovian.ml, Revvsales and Obviously AI.

