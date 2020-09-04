Arka Venture Labs invests in Kubernetes management startup Nirmata

Arka Venture Labs is the first of its kind India-US cross-border accelerator fund that has been launched with three VC firms anchored by Blume Ventures, Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), and Emergent Ventures. They are open to B2B startups with a strong growth in the US, backed by strong core technology and economic differentiators. It started function two years ago and has invested in nine companies so far including First Hive, Jovian.ml, Revvsales and Obviously AI.