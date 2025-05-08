Arm Provides Tepid Forecast, Adding to Caution From Chipmakers

(Bloomberg) -- Arm Holdings Plc gave a lackluster sales forecast for the current period, saying that the timing of new licensing agreements has made the chip company cautious about its predictions.

Revenue will be $1 billion to $1.1 billion in the fiscal first quarter, Arm said in a statement Wednesday. Wall Street had estimated a number at the highest end of that range. Profit will be 30 to 38 cents a share, minus certain items, also lower than analysts’ projections.

The company is in the process of closing new licensing deals and wants to make sure they’re signed before it adds the revenue to its outlook, according to Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas. Customers continue to push ahead with investment in chips, particularly for artificial intelligence computing, and that’s benefiting Arm, he said.

“We’ve been conservative to make sure we don’t overreach,” Haas said in an interview. “The health of the business is unbelievably strong. We’re seeing huge momentum in our data center business.”

Arm shares fell more than 5% in extended trading following the announcement.

Arm’s forecast dovetails with commentary from chip industry peers, which told investors there was a strong start to 2025, but the economic environment has clouded forecasts.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 34% to $1.24 billion, marking the first time it exceeded a billion dollars. That compares with a $1.23 billion prediction from analysts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding some items, profit was 55 cents a share, topping the average estimate of 52 cents.

The outlook provides a window into the future component plans of some of the world’s largest companies, which license its technology to use as the basis of in-house designed chips. Its royalty revenue – charged based on devices sold – is a barometer for major electronics categories, particularly smartphones.

Arm has emerged as a central player in efforts to promote AI technology. It’s part of a project called Stargate aimed at expanding US-based AI infrastructure, alongside majority owner SoftBank Group Corp. and OpenAI. It’s also involved in a similar endeavor in Japan, where SoftBank is based.

Though Arm had its initial public offering two years ago, roughly 90% of the company is still owned by SoftBank.

Arm gets paid in the form of license fees and royalties for its technology, which governs the ways chips and software communicate. Licensing revenue was $634 million last quarter, while royalty sales were $607 million.

Arm’s technology is fundamental to semiconductors that run most of the world’s smartphones. Under Haas, the Cambridge, UK-based company has sought to extend its reach into data centers and personal computer components — helping it benefit more from AI spending.

